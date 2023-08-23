Highlights Bayer Leverkusen's £15m bid for Nathan Tella has been rejected, suggesting Southampton values him higher.

Southampton's supporters will have been expecting a lot from Nathan Tella coming into this season.

With the 24-year-old registering 17 goals and five assists in 39 Championship appearances for his former loan club Burnley last term, he was a crucial figure in guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Saints will be hoping he can make a similar impact at St Mary's throughout the 2023/24 campaign and he has already made his presence known by scoring against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

His goals have allowed the South Coast side to take an extra four points from their games, with the Saints earning seven points from a possible nine in their opening three league matches this term.

That is a real positive for Russell Martin and he will surely be keen to keep hold of the player beyond the end of the summer transfer window because he can be a game-changer at this level.

With interest in his signature though, there's a chance Tella will depart his current side before the window shuts.

We take a look at the latest news involving the Saints winger below.

Bayer Leverkusen have bid rejected for Nathan Tella

The German outfit have had a £15m bid for Tella rejected, according to a report from talkSPORT.

Leverkusen have sold Moussa Diaby for more than £50m to Aston Villa and with this in mind, they may have the money required to get a deal over the line for the Englishman.

However, it must be remembered that the Bundesliga side have spent a decent amount this summer, with Arthur, Jonas Hofmann, former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka, Victor Boniface, and ex-Manchester United shot-stopper Matej Kovar coming in.

They did make money from Mitchel Bakker's sale though, which could give them the extra funds needed to secure a deal with the Saints.

How much are Southampton demanding for Nathan Tella?

The player still has two years left on his deal at St Mary's and Martin's side have already made nine figures from sales this summer.

Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, and Romeo Lavia all departed for fees and although they spent a sizeable amount on Shea Charles, Martin should have a very decent amount to spend.

It may also give him the license to hold on to some of their current key players including Tella.

According to the Daily Mail, the Saints currently value him at £25m but believe a deal could be done closer to £20m. That's disappointing news for those Saints supporters that want him to stay.

Are Burnley still in the race for Nathan Tella?

It came as no surprise when the Clarets were linked with Tella again this summer following his impressive loan spell at Turf Moor.

But they are now out of the race, according to Football Insider, who believe Vincent Kompany's side have been priced out of a move for the 23-year-old.

That's a blow for the Lancashire side considering his ability, potential, and his versatility, but they haven't exactly been inactive in the transfer market and have brought in some top-quality attacking players to help their cause.

Tella might be gutted that he hasn't been able to seal a return to his former loan side. However, he has experienced real success with the Saints so far this season and will be fully focused on the South Coast club.