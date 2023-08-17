Highlights Nathan Tella's future at Southampton has been uncertain, but he has shown dedication to the club with his early performances.

Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly interested in signing Tella, as they look to fill the void left by Moussa Diaby.

Despite interest from Burnley, Tella is currently content at Southampton and has no intention of forcing a move elsewhere.

Nathan Tella's Southampton future has been speculative all summer.

After bursting onto the scene for Saints, Tella soon fell out of favour and headed out on loan to the Championship with Burnley last year.

Of course, Tella truly lit up the division and found the back of the net on no less than 17 occasions, all the while laying on a further five assists to play an instrumental role in the Clarets' return to the top-flight at the first time of asking as champions.

Ironically enough, parent club Southampton succumbed to the drop by finishing rock bottom, leaving Tella's future on the south coast very uncertain.

Initially primed to seek pastures new after breaking out as one the finest players in the Championship, Tella has since stayed - for now, and has played every available minute of his side's opening two encounters against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City.

Despite interest elsewhere, he has looked very much dedicated to Southampton with his early performances and fans will hope he can keep that up and remain at the club going into September and beyond.

Now, with just two weeks to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, we decided to round up the latest news regarding Tella.

Bayer Leverkusen show interest in Tella

As per the Daily Mail's Simon Jones in his Transfer Confidential column, Southampton are braced for approaches from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for Tella.

The Bundesliga has seen a notable influx of young English players over the last few years, and Tella could be the next for a team who finished sixth last time out.

Xabi Alonso is said to be looking to fill the void of Moussa Diaby after the winger signed for Aston Villa this summer for a reported £51.9m outlay.

It comes after long-standing interest from Burnley, which now appears to have cooled somewhat.

Tella had appeared to be among Vincent Kompany's chief targets for a return, but Southampton are believed to have rejected numerous bids.

Burnley have since set their sights elsewhere and are said to be closing in on Villa winger Aaron Ramsey instead, while they also tried their hand at a swoop for Mohamed Daramy prior to his move to Reims from Ajax.

It would be a big surprise to see Burnley seriously linked again before the window concludes with Leverkusen now in the race, too.

On the other hand, supporters were recently provided with a boost pertaining to Tella's Southampton future as Alan Nixon claimed that there is no sign of Tella wanting to force a move elsewhere at the moment.

It will come as a big relief given that is not uncommon for top-bracket Championship players to down tools and attempt to force their way out of the exit door, as we have seen with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto.

And while Tella's stance could yet change before the deadline, he appears content on the south coast for now - something which boss Russell Martin will be desperate to maintain.

Martin undoubtedly stands a much better chance of leading Southampton straight back to the Premier League with the winger at his disposal.