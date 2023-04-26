Burnley winger Nathan Tella took to Twitter yesterday evening to dedicate the Clarets' title win to the club's supporters after their victory against Blackburn Rovers.

It was previously unclear whether the league leaders were going to be able to secure the title at Ewood Park because the Clarets faced a potential fine and points deduction after fielding a "weakened" team against Reading earlier this month.

But they were cleared of any wrongdoing before the match and that may have given them the boost needed to go on and secure a 1-0 victory after disappointing results against the Royals, Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers.

Manuel Benson's superb strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, summing up what has been the perfect season for Vincent Kompany's side who will be delighted to have won the title against their rivals Blackburn.

Nathan Tella's message

Tella wasn't involved due to an injury he picked up at Reading - and his absence has been sorely felt.

However, he would have been pleased to have seen his side finally seal the title. After last night's game, he posted: "For the Fans 💜 what a club".

Nathan Tella's impact this season

Scoring 17 goals and recording five assists in 38 league appearances this term, Tella has been a real asset for the Clarets who needed him to step up to the plate with Jay Rodriguez spending a chunk of the campaign out injured.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, has taken some time to adapt to life in Lancashire and Michael Obafemi hasn't been able to score too regularly either, so the Southampton man's contributions have been integral.

It's just a shame for the player that he wasn't able to play at Ewood last night, although he did play at the Riverside and will cherish that night on Teesside forever.

Should Nathan Tella now be willing to join Burnley permanently?

Considering he was based on the south coast in Southampton, he will need to relocate permanently if he wants to join the Clarets for the long term and he may be willing to do that.

Already spending a season there, he has probably settled well in Lancashire and his form will have only helped him to become more comfortable at Turf Moor.

Although it's unclear whether he would start next season if he did link up with the Clarets again, he's done more than Anass Zaroury and would probably be ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Moroccan has been promising at times this season - but Tella has been a more prolific goalscorer and could potentially be more effective in the final third when the Lancashire outfit return to the Premier League.

But it remains to be seen whether he will sign for the club. Burnley seem to be keen, so Southampton's stance may be the only thing that stops him from making this move.