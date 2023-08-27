Highlights Nathan Tella has sealed a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The German side have paid a reported £20 million for the player.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Tella addressed the Saints supporters, as well as everyone else at the club.

Nathan Tella is the latest big name to leave Southampton this summer.

The 24-year-old joins a growing list of stars to depart St Mary's, including Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and club legend James Ward-Prowse.

The forward joined the club after moving through the ranks in the Arsenal academy, making his debut for the Saints in June 2020 in a 3-0 win against Norwich City.

He would go on to make 44 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals after spending the duration of last season at second-tier champions Burnley.

A successful loan move which has caught the eye of European clubs, Tella making the move to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal for a reported £20 million fee.

The player has since penned a letter via social media to the Southampton faithful, thanking the club for its support over the years.

What has Nathan Tella said on social media?

Via an Instagram post, Nathan Tella shared a heartwarming message in response to the support from the club.

Tella said: "After a great 7 years at this club , my time here has come to an end. It feels like only yesterday when I first walked into training ground, not knowing what the future would hold for me. The club which took me in at 17 years old and made me feel at home straightaway. From my first day, I felt welcomed by everyone.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff. You have helped me through so much and I will always be grateful. After a major injury, you all gave me the confidence and the belief that I’d get back to my best and be able to live my dream of being a professional footballer."

He also noted the importance of the Southampton supporters, in what has been an amicable ending to his time on the south coast.

He added: "And finally a massive thank you to the fans. The love and support I received off all of you will remain in my heart forever. I know my performances haven’t always been great, but you still supported me throughout all of it.

"I felt proud being able to walk out at St Mary’s and having the opportunity to represent this amazing club.

"I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but the best. I’m sure that the club will get to where they belong. Keep the faith and believe"

"I’ll be watching and supporting you."

How did Nathan Tella perform for Burnley?

It was a loan spell to remember for Nathan Tella, a move which naturally has garnered plenty interest ahead of his move to Germany.

A vital member of Vincent Kompany' side, Tella was an important cog in Burnley's attacking machine with the Clarets scoring 87 goals on their way to a 101-point finish.

The winger was responsible for 17 of those goals along with five assists from 39 outings, often operating on the right-hand side of the frontline, whether it be in a front three or as part of an attacking quartet.

He finished as the club's top scorer for the Championship season, with braces against Blackpool and Wigan Athletic as well as hat-tricks versus Preston and Hull City playing a major role in his resounding tally.

Who will take his place for Southampton?

While a quality player, Southampton will not be entering panic mode in the wake of his departure as Martin says the club will look to replace him.

Speaking to Alfie House of the Southern Daily Echo, he said: "We will reinvest and replace him. Ryan Fraser is already in the building but he is not a replacement for Nathan, we will also add to the group in that position.

"That’s football. It’s a good deal for someone who came in at 18 years old, paid nothing for him, and he’s done brilliantly last season and got the move. We will replace and move forward.”

Ryan Fraser is the likely option to take up the role for now since his recent arrival from Newcastle United on a season-long loan. Elsewhere, Stuart Armstrong offers an option out wide despite Martin's tendency to deploy him as one of the midfield three.

With a week of the window left to go, it will be intriguing to see who comes in to take Tella's place or if one of the existing members of the squad can stake their claim for the starting position.