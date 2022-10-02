Nathan Tella gives verdict on his form for Burnley following goal against Cardiff City

As Vincent Kompany built his Burnley squad this summer, one of the new arrivals was winger Nathan Tella on loan from Southampton.

The 23-year-old has no far played in nine of the Clarets’ first 11 games this season and yesterday scored his fourth goal of the season as his side drew 1-1 away at Cardiff.

Tella has made Premier League appearances for Southampton prior to this season but not being a regular, the most he has scored in a season is one goal for the Saints first team showing signs of his development.

What’s more, the player himself is pleased with how the season is going so far as he told Lancashire Live: “I’ve always felt confident that I can score, it’s just about me getting into the positions.

“The way this team plays, I feel there are many opportunities for me to get into the positions to find goals, on the left, down the middle, on the right.

“Whether it’s from a cross, or from a switch of play, I just feel like I’m getting more confident in front of goal. It was something I’d been talking about this week.

“Some of the coaches have been saying I need to get to the back post more. When the ball came in from the right-hand side, I was there on the back post and luckily Ian [Maatsen] was there on the follow-up. Obviously I was in a good position just to tap it in, so thanks to Ian for the assist. I was on my toes today.

“I feel like I’m learning more game by game, not all games are going to be amazing, not all games are going to be bad but different bits of the experience I’ll take with me on the journey.

“The thing is with the Championship, we’ve got another game on Wednesday. It’s not enough time to mope around, we need to react for Wednesday.”

The Verdict:

Tella has started the season in good form with Burnley and this is exactly what Southampton will have been hoping he could get out of his loan spell with the club.

It’s clear that despite being a young player, the winger has an intelligent footballing brain and is willing to spend time looking at his development and see how he can continue in good form or what he can do to increase his chances in front of goal.

With four goals already under his belt, you would expect to see him hit some good numbers this season if he can keep his form up and if he does, he will no doubt be a popular addition too.