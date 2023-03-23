It's now only a matter of time before Burnley secure their promotion back to the Premier League.

It's been a quite simply phenomenal season for the Clarets who under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany, have looked by far the most accomplished side in the second tier this season.

The Lancashire side currently sit rosy at the top of the league, having amassed 83 points and sit 16 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough.

Kompany has forged an excellent team that plays an attractive blend of possession-based yet attacking football that has took the division by storm.

One of the key cogs in the Clarets' system this term has been left-back Ian Maatsen.

The man on loan from Chelsea has been in sensational form and has contributed considerably to the side's attacking output this term despite him being a defender.

Thus, it's now emerged via global transfer expert Ekrem Konur, that Burnley will look to make the deal for the Chelsea defender permanent when the summer transfer window slams open.

Competition at Stamford Bridge is plentiful so Potter may well decide to move Maatsen on permanently in the summer.

This news has certainly peaked Burnley fans' interest, with many of them very excited at the prospect of him signing on in a permanent basis.

We took to Twitter to gage the mood....