As Grimbsy Town step up their search for a new manager Nathan Rooney has emerged as the potential front-runner for the job.

According to The Mirror the Bruno's Magpies manager is viewed internally as the person who change Grimsby's fortunes around this season after what has been a poor start hence the sacking of Paul Hurst.

Hurst had the Mariners down in 21st place just four points above the relegation zone with no wins in the last four games so it seemed that a change in the dugout was going to be inevitable.

Who is Nathan Rooney?

Rooney is a young manager at just 34-years-old who has had a lot of success in recent years over in Gibraltar as he has won three different trophies in his since the 2021/22 campaign.

One piece of silverware was The Rock Cup which is the premier cup football competition in Gibraltar and winning it created history for Bruno's Magpies as it was the first time they had ever got their hands on that trophy.

What made this achievement even more impressive was the fact that Rooney led the club to European football due to the cup win as they got into the Conference League qualifiers on two occasions.

They also played a pre-season friendly against Championship side Preston North End in the summer in which they lost 3-0.

Rooney also has some experience coaching England as he was at Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, Crawley Town and Port Vale.

Could hiring Nathan Rooney pay off for Grimsby Town?

It has been a trend to hire managers from European leagues in recent years from sides in the EFL with Swansea City making the leap back in 2018 bringing Graham Potter from Swedish side Ostersunds.

Of course, he went onto manage one of the biggest sides in the country when he was put in charge of Chelsea a few years down the line even if it didn't go as planned for him.

Queens Park Rangers have taken that approach in recent days as well by bringing in Marti Cifuentes from Swedish side Hammarby IF so now Grimsby could be the latest side to go in that direction.

Like with all these appointments there is certainly an element of risk with the lack of experience of managing in the lower leagues of England but getting managers in who have done that doesn't neccarily guarantee an improvement these days.

Fresh ideas and perspectives could change the whole mentality of Grimbsy especially due to Rooney's habit of winning silverware that has potential to rub off on the players in the long-term.

Therefore due to that there should be a lot of excitement if Rooney is hired as at the age he is at maybe he will just go onto be one of the next big things in management.