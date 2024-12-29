Things are going well for Burnley this season in their quest to get back to the Premier League, with Scott Parker's side firmly in the running to secure an automatic promotion spot.

After a flying start, the Clarets lost their way a bit around the end of October/beginning of November, but have since found their feet again to keep pace with the early pacesetters around the halfway point of the season.

Scott Parker's side were one of the pre-season favourites to secure promotion, so it won't be a surprise to many to see them in the position they find themselves in.

Naturally, having come out of the Premier League, Burnley have more money at their disposal than many of their rivals, and that's also reflected in their wage bill, which is estimated to rank as the second-highest in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at the five players whose weekly salaries are estimated to contribute the most to that...

5 Joe Worrall

A senior pro signed from Premier League Nottingham Forest, it's probably no great surprise to see Joe Worrall feature on this list.

Although he features on the list, he hasn't featured much for Burnley this season, and although most of that owes to an injury, the fit-again centre back has seen his position taken by CJ Egan-Riley.

Still, Worrall is estimated by Capology to be taking home a whopping £35,000 per week, despite not actually playing that often.

4 Nathan Redmond

Seeing Nathan Redmond on this list will bemuse a lot of Burnley fans, who have probably forgotten who he is, it's that long since they saw him play.

Like Worrall, Redmond has seen his time at Turf Moor blighted by injury, and he's had precious little game time since joining from Besiktas in the summer of 2023.

Nathan Redmond Besiktas stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 28 6 6

The similarities with Worrall don't stop there either as, like the former Forest man, Redmond is estimated to be scooping £35,000 per week according to Capology.

3 Josh Cullen

More than half of the players to feature in this top-five are no more than bit-part players for the Clarets, but the same can't be said for Josh Cullen, who has featured heavily all season.

Cullen has been integral to Burnley's recent upturn in results, with his energy and drive in midfield helping get them on the front foot in games.

You could argue that means his estimated £40,000 per week salary is justified.

2 Jay Rodriguez

Burnley's hometown boy claims #2 on this list, although it's worth noting that his estimated £40,000 per week salary is level with that of Cullen's.

Despite being something of a regular at times this season, Rodriguez has found game time hard to come by of late, with it being abundantly clear that Parker doesn't see him as his first choice striker.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and it seems nearly certain that he'll depart for pastures new.

1 Josh Brownhill

It probably comes as no great surprise that it's Josh Brownhill who is estimated to take the crown as Burnley's top earner, scooping a whopping £45,000 per week according to Capology.

Like Rodriguez, Brownhill is out of contract in the summer and looks set to depart, with several Premier League clubs linked with a move.

The former Bristol City man is Burnley's top scorer this term and if he does leave, will leave a huge void to fill.