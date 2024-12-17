Birmingham City are considering a swoop for their former winger Nathan Redmond during the January transfer window, with the 30-year-old out of favour under Scott Parker.

Redmond began his career as a youngster with Birmingham, his hometown club. He made his first-team debut in the League Cup second-round tie against Rochdale in August 2010, becoming the club's second-youngest player ever at the age of just 16 years and 173 days.

Now, according to Alan Nixon, Redmond could return to Blues this winter. With a recent report from The Sun stating that they are interested in striking a loan deal for Redmond next month.

He hasn't played for the Clarets since suffering a long-term injury all the way back in January, although he appeared in three matchday squads at the end of November without getting off the bench.

Nathan Redmond's wage at Burnley amid Birmingham interest

Blues were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995, but the fanbase will be hopeful of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking, with Chris Davies now at the helm.

Having rebuilt their squad during the summer transfer window, Blues are in a decent position on the pitch to secure promotion back. However, there may be room for them to make some further additions to continue increasing their chances of winning automatic promotion, something that has to be their key aim, considering the money they spent in the summer.

Under new ownership, Birmingham have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn have begun to spring in the last few years. Birmingham spent big on the likes of Willum Thor Willumsson and Christoph Klarer, but showed real ambition by signing Jay Stansfield.

They may have to splash out further again with Redmond. Per Capology's estimates, he is the fourth-highest paid player at Burnley, earning £35,000 per week. That is likely to place him among the higher earners at Blues, even if Burnley cover some of his wages during a loan switch.

Nathan Redmond's Birmingham City stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2010/11 3 0 1 2011/12 37 7 3 2012/13 42 2 7

Nathan Redmond's recent career

Burnley and Parker have a vast array of wide attacking options at his disposal, and he seemingly doesn't intend on calling upon the one-time England international's services, and that could just open the door for Blues to land him in a deal which would represent yet another statement of intent.

Redmond, of course, is one of many academy products from Birmingham to have gone on to enjoy top-flight success. The winger enjoyed two impressive seasons at Championship level as a teenager before leaving for Norwich City for a reported £3.2 million fee in the summer of 2013.

This would be a romantic reunion for a player Burnley brought in on a free transfer on a two-year deal in the summer of 2023. The then 29-year-old spent the season prior at Besiktas, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 25 Turkish Süper Lig appearances.

His move to Turf Moor may now be his last opportunity to have one last shot in the Premier League, with Redmond perhaps more likely to be featuring at Championship and League One level during the latter years of his career, if not abroad again.

He simply hasn't been able to make an impact with the Clarets and that will disappoint him, considering he enjoyed a decent time at Besiktas before that. However, he has had a great career to date, with the ex-Southampton attacker making close to 300 appearances in the Premier League, along with earning caps for England.

He did so from U-17 level all the way to one solitary appearance for the senior side, so his potential return to the Second City would be welcomed by supporters while resembling a huge boost for Birmingham heading into the decisive stages of the promotion race.