Nathan Redmond and Max Aarons amongst host of players to react to Alex Tettey’s farewell Norwich message

The likes of Nathan Redmond and Max Aarons have joined a host of players connected with Norwich City to respond to Alex Tettey’s emotional farewell message to the Canaries on his personal Instagram account.

Tettey has spent nine seasons at Carrow Road where he has earned a special place in the hearts of those connected with the club. During that time he has helped the Canaries earn promotion to the Premier League on three occasions, including this term, 2018/19 and also 2014/15. The midfielder was a highly reliable presence in the middle of the park for most of his time with the club.

However, Tettey is now set to leave Norwich after nine seasons with the club and it has been reported that he will return to his native Norway, where he has had an offer to continue playing with Rosenborg. The experienced midfielder will be a major miss for the Canaries in and around the dressing but there will only be people wishing him the best of luck with his next chapter.

Tettey posted an emotional farewell message on his personal Instagram account thanking all those at the club that helped him during his time at Carrow Road. While he also outlined his next step would be to return to Norway with Rosenborg.

Redmond, who spent three seasons playing alongside the midfielder at Norwich, hailed Tettey in his replies. He wrote: “Good luck Tetts! A true legend in every aspect of life, not just football. Good luck on the next chapter.

While his current team-mate Aarons simply labelled him a “Legend.”

The verdict

Tettey’s departure from Norwich has unsurprisingly brought out messages from a host of Norwich City figures, with the likes of Bradley Johnson, Timm Klose and Ben Gibson also responding to his farewell message on Instagram. The midfielder’s popularity at the club is assured and it shows just how well respected he has been throughout his time at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke has not used the midfielder this season as much as he has been used in previous years, but there is no doubt that he would still have had an important impact on the squad in and around the dressing room. To have someone who had twice helped the club earn promotion would have been invaluable and his experience would certainly have been called upon at times this term.

The Norwegian will have to go down as one of the best players Norwich have signed in the last ten or 15 years. He deserves now to go off and have an enjoyable end to his career in his homeland. He will always be considered a legend around Carrow Road and rightly so for his contributions to the club.