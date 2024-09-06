Charlton Athletic made a number of signings during the summer transfer window, and Nathan Jones will be looking forward to the return of one of his new additions - Josh Edwards - after he was stretchered off the pitch in his second appearance for the club.

Josh Edwards was one of two players that Charlton signed from clubs outside England during the latest transfer window, as he made his move to The Valley from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic.

Jamaican international Kaheim Dixon left Arnett Gardens to sign for Charlton, making him the other player to sign for the Addicks from a club in another country over the summer.

While defender James Abankwah had a spell on loan from Udinese last season, the last time a player joined Charlton permanently from a club outside England was when Danish striker Ronnie Schwarz signed for the club from FC Midtjylland in January 2021.

Neither Abankwah nor Schwarz lived up to expectations during their time at The Valley, but the early signs suggest that Edwards could turn out to have been a far better acquisition.

Josh Edwards has started well at Charlton Athletic

After Edwards had completed his move to Charlton, he made it clear that he wanted to make an impact at both ends of the pitch during his first season at the club in an interview with London News Online.

"The gaffer keeps reiterating that there wasn't enough clean sheets last season, so first and foremost I've got to make sure I'm helping out the backline and I'm solid defensively," said Edwards.

"Then, when we are going forward, I want to be putting in as many crosses as I can do.

"I want to get a fair few assists for the team. I had something like nine last season and I want to at least be matching that - hopefully up to 10.

"I'd love to score, there is no feeling like that. The more I can get to the back post and put in a foot or a head, I hope I can chip in with a few goals. Hopefully five - that's probably pushing it because I've never scored more than four. But you might as well set your targets high."

Josh Edwards' stats for Dunfermline Athletic (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 182 10 24

The wing-back has been told to target a Scotland call-up by manager Nathan Jones, showing the belief the Welshman has that his new signing can take his game to the next level during his time in south-east London.

Edwards made an excellent start to his Charlton career on the opening day of the 2024/25 League One season, as he was given the Player of the Match award after Charlton's away win against Wigan Athletic.

Nathan Jones will be awaiting the return of Josh Edwards for his Charlton Athletic plans

Unfortunately, after his good start to the season the previous week, Edwards was stretchered off the pitch at The Valley during the first half of Charlton's victory over Leyton Orient.

Former Addick Sean Clare caught the 24-year-old with a late challenge, which arguably could have been worthy of a red card, and he was taken down the tunnel to a standing ovation from the Covered End.

There were concerns that the ankle injury he sustained from the challenge could rule him out for an extended period of time, but it was later revealed that he would be sidelined for weeks rather than months following scans.

Charlton are fortunate to have a player like Thierry Small providing cover for Edwards at left wing-back, but Jones will no doubt be looking forward to the return of the Scottish defender, especially after his encouraging start to the campaign.