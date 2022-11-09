Nathan Jones update shared as Southampton target Luton Town boss

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was in attendance as Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup and his appointment could be confirmed on Thursday.

It’s no secret that the Premier League strugglers have made Jones their number one target after they made the decision to sack Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday.

Whilst Jones was in charge of the Hatters as they lost to Stoke City on Tuesday night, he revealed that talks were scheduled with the Saints over the vacancy.

And, according to 90min, everything has now been sorted, with the 49-year-old having agreed a long-term contract and he took in the game against the Owls on Wednesday night ahead of his unveiling.

They state that an announcement should come in the next 24 hours, with Jones said to be on the touchline when Southampton make the trip to take on Liverpool this weekend.

Meanwhile, Luton will seemingly be without a permanent boss as they take on Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as they look to close the gap on the top six.

The verdict

It’s good for all concerned that there seems to be a quick resolution to all of this as if it dragged on it would’ve been problematic for all concerned.

Clearly, by the fact Jones was at the ground tonight, he seems to have made his decision and it’s one that you can understand as the appeal of the Premier League is huge.

For Luton, it’s about finding a replacement and it will be interesting to see who they do manage to bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.