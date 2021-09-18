Nathan Jones underlines key Luton Town trait

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been praising his side’s character after they came through another injury setback in their 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Captain Sonny Bradley was in the starting line-up for the game at Ashton Gate but did not emerge from the tunnel alongside his teammates with his place going to Kal Naismith instead.

Luton had to made a late change against Blackburn last weekend when Admiral Muskwe pulled out after the warm-up.

However, the late changes have not impacted Luton and their performances on the pitch with Luton claiming draws in each game. Jones told The Luton News Herald & Post: “We lost Sonny Bradley in the warm-up, everything that can happen to us at the minute is happening to us and the character the group is showing it’s quite, quite phenomenal.

“In training, Kal’s struggling with his groin, really struggling, so we bring Sonny in, but doing set-plays he headed the ball and pulled his hip muscle.”

It has been tough for Luton in recent weeks on the injury front but it does highlight the strength in depth they have in their squad and the character of the players. Jones went on to say: “We have to test the squad.

“Berry hasn’t featured and come in and scores two on the weekend, Carlos comes in and has a tough baptism on Saturday against a real good right back.

“He comes on today, looked a threat, glided and moved, looked like the player we want him to be.” The Verdict It’s no secret that Luton had a very good summer when it comes to recruitment. Not only did they identify good players, but also the right players with the right character. It’s not an easy thing to do, but every signing has filled a need for Luton. Whether that be a future sell-on fee, Championship experience, or their versatility. They’ve assembled a talented squad which they hope will see them progress from their mid-table finish last season.

