Swansea City are still looking for a new manager after Michael Duff was sacked on Monday night after the weekend's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

The result meant that Swansea have won just five games all season and hadn't won since the 28th October, leading the Swans hierarchy to make the decision to sack Duff.

As always, after a manager leaves there are plenty of rumours about who may take over. At the moment there doesn't seem to have been any concrete links about who the club may be looking at, unlike at Sunderland, who have seen links to numerous managers since sacking Tony Mowbray on Monday night.

However, one name immediately came up as a rumour following Duff's sacking and that was ex-Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Welshman Jones has been out of work since February following a pretty dismal spell as Southampton boss, but has been linked with a return in recent weeks. Football Insider reported on Monday that Jones pulled out of accepting the Rotherham United job, leading to rumours that he was perhaps waiting for a bigger job.

The links to Swansea were going to be inevitable. Swansea's sporting director, Paul Watson, worked with Jones at Luton, and Jones' assistant at Luton and Southampton, Alan Sheehan, is now Swansea's caretaker boss.

Nathan Jones' style would be an issue at Swansea

It's highly doubtful. Swansea's supporters like a possession-based, free-flowing style of play which isn't something Jones' teams have been known for.

Even Steve Cooper, who reached two consecutive play-off campaigns with Swansea, didn't completely win over the fan base and Michael Duff certainly didn't with his pragmatic approach, so it's unlikely Jones would work as a Swansea boss.

Jones thrives with teams who have their backs against the wall and the world against them. There's no doubt that Jones did a superb job with Luton over two spells, but failed miserably with both Stoke City and Southampton.

The Rotherham job would have suited Jones better, the Millers are battling relegation and the Welshman could probably have got the best out of them.

To say Swansea supporters would be unhappy is probably the understatement of the year. Nathan Jones is a former Cardiff City youth player and is a self-confessed Cardiff supporter, which means the vast majority of Swans fans would say he's absolutely not welcome at Swansea.

Nathan Jones' career as manager Club Years Luton Town (2016-19) Stoke City (2019) Luton Town (2020-22) Southampton (2022-23)

Playing a style of football unpopular with Swansea fans, coupled with a Cardiff City background means that supporters would want Jones out before a game is played.

After Luton beat Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium in February 2022, Jones celebrated by climbing into the away end and celebrating with Luton fans in celebrations that can only be described as over exuberant.

This made him even more unpopular, and he was generally disliked by most Swansea supporters. It would be a hugely unpopular decision to appoint him.

Nathan Jones unlikely to be appointed

According to Wales Online, Swansea club sources have strongly stressed that Nathan Jones is not in the running for the job at this stage.

It would be a brave decision to appoint someone with Cardiff City links and the Swans' owners know they can't afford to keep making poor decisions with crowds beginning to decline at their Swansea.com Stadium home.