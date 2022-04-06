Nathan Jones speaks out on Luton Town’s recent team issues

Luton Town’s play-off dream is still alive – but after dropping points against Peterborough in midweek, Nathan Jones has admitted to Luton Today that he ‘hasn’t been able to play a settled team’ due to injuries.

The fact that the boss has had to tinker and tailor his team based on the players available to him does mean that he can’t simply stick with a starting eleven that can get the job done. Instead, he has had to move players around and select consistently different personnel for different games over the last few fixtures.

Against Peterborough, James Bree had to stand in centrally despite normally playing on the right flank for example, with Peter Kioso another who normally finds his home on the wing that had to play as a centre-back against Posh.

Injuries have meant that this is a necessity for Nathan Jones’ side – and the Hatters will be desperate to get as many players back as possible, as they won’t want to drop out of the play-off spots now at this vital point in the season.

Right now, the club are fourth in the division and have six games left to pick up as many points as possible. Blackburn in seventh are only three points away from them and Nottingham Forest below them are four off – but also have three games in hand on the Hatters.

Luton then cannot afford to drop points – and manager Nathan Jones has admitted to Luton Today that he would like to play a settled team, as the club’s injuries have come ‘at the wrong time’ in the campaign.

He said: “We haven’t been able to rotate in certain areas, centre halves we’ve been depleted, so we’ve had to play full backs in that area and done fantastically well as we’ve taken eight from 12 points with all our centre halves out.

“People are coming back, Kal Naismith is coming back, Sonny Bradley is coming back, so it’s hit us at the wrong time. We haven’t been able to play a settled team, but we’re still right in the mix, still in fourth, six games to go and everything to play for and some big games coming up”

The Verdict

Nathan Jones has done a superb job in leading Luton into the play-offs so far this season and if he can guide them into that competition at the end of the season, then regardless of the outcome he will be praised as a club hero.

If he could take the Hatters into the Premier League, then they might even think about erecting a statue outside Kenilworth Road to show how well he has done at the club. Every time he has been in charge, he has led the club on an upwards trajectory.

That has continued again this season and even with injuries taking their toll and the manager needing to rotate his team and bring in fresh faces into unfamiliar positions, they have still gone unbeaten in their last four league outings. With just six games left, they cannot start to drop off now.

Their fate is pretty much in their hands – and if they can continue to pick up points, then the play-offs are a very real proposition for them.