Nathan Jones speaks out on frustrating situation at Luton Town amid critical period

Luton Town faced a 2-0 loss at the hands of Huddersfield Town last night in a game where they also missed a penalty.

The loss has seen Nathan Jones’ side drop to fifth in the league and they are now only two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh.

On Friday, Luton host Nottingham Forest is what will be a very big game seeing as Forest sit one place and two points ahead of Luton.

Forest will go into the game on the back of five successive league wins whilst Luton are now winless in three games so it will be a chance for Luton to get a great result.

However in last night’s game, Luton were forced into two substitutions losing both Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury to injury meaning they are now both a doubt for Friday’s game.

The injuries at Luton could be a factor in them not being able to make the play-0ffs this year and Jones has acknowledged the problem this gives them as he told the club’s Official Media: “We have been having to do it every game at the minute. We’re picking up injuries and having to make changes in the first half, missing midfield players and putting makeshift people in there, it’s catastrophic at the minute but we have to roll with the punches.

“We have Luke Berry coming back, Jordan Clark who has energy and quality and there are not quite ready to go yet. We’re losing people and we’ve had centre-halves who have been out but we have to contend with it.”

The Verdict:

This really is the worst time in the season to be getting an injury crisis, especially in the position Luton are in so you’ve got to feel for them in that respect and they will be hoping they will be able to overcome it.

Friday is a big game for both sides and whoever gets the win feel like they have secured or are very close to securing their play-off spot so you can see why both teams will be eager to win it.

Jones doesn’t look to be using injuries as an excuse in fairness to him but depending on availability, we may see Luton set up quite defensively and plan to play a bit of a defensive game in an aim not to expose themselves at the back.