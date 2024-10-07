Nathan Jones has reiterated his commitment to Charlton Athletic amid links to the vacant Cardiff City job and recent backlash from supporters.

The Welshman has been linked with the managerial hot-seat at Cardiff, who are now looking for their 12th permanent managerial appointment in just 14 years following the dismissal of Erol Bulut last month. Jones, who hails from the Rhondda Valley, recently told the South London Press of his dream to manage Cardiff one day, creating uncertainty surrounding his immediate future with Charlton in the event that the Bluebirds came calling.

Jones arrested Charlton's three-match losing streak by guiding his side to a shock 1-0 win over League One title favourites Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, with Matty Godden scoring the decisive goal after 54 minutes.

The victory against Chris Davies' side was timely for Jones, who received abuse from his travelling supporters following Charlton's 3-2 midweek defeat at Bristol Rovers.

The 51-year-old rehearsed his desire to remain at the Valley and continue building a long-term project with the club despite being linked with a dream return to Cardiff and coming under scrutiny from supporters.

"I want to build something," Jones told the press following Charlton's win over Birmingham.

" I've come here specifically to build something. I want to do that. I like doing that. I went to Luton and wanted to build something. I did.

"I had an opportunity to go to Stoke. I wanted to build it but didn't get the results to back that up.

“I went back to Luton and built it again, and was there for three years. Then I had a wonderful opportunity, to go to a club and build something [Southampton], but I was given eight games, so I'm not, ironically, one to jump.

"I want to be here. I want to build this. I would like us to be really successful and me to enjoy everything about being a manager at Charlton Athletic. That's what I want, and that's what I'm endeavoring to do.

"If I'm not wanted here, I said, and if I continue to get abused and they’re questioning everything I do then, then, fine, no problem," he added.

"I’ll hand the reins over to someone, you take the club on. I don't want that to happen. I want to be and I want the fans to get behind, I want the fans to enjoy it. I want days like today.

"I understand the frustrations. I understand the frustrations of certain players when they are not in the team, and so on and so forth. Because I've been there. I've done that. I have that sort of understanding with it, but I want to be here with this football club.

Nathan Jones' stats as Charlton Athletic manager Matches Wins Draws Losses Win percentage 28 10 11 7 35.71%

"I love being here. I love the club. I love the people and everything. But we have to be united because if there are factions and little conversations and people, he's not doing it, I understand it, but we have to have an equilibrium. And since I've come here, we've had more good times than bad."

Charlton Athletic supporters need to give Nathan Jones time

Charlton had hit a rough patch of form before returning to winning ways over the weekend, but supporters should stand by Jones for the time being.

He is, of course, yet to jump ship to Cardiff in spite of his personal feelings towards returning to South Wales at some stage, and that loyalty should be commended given that he could have the opportunity to reinstate himself in the Championship.

Jones, who guided Luton to the League One title in 2018/19, knows what it takes to get out of this division and deserves time to patiently develop the foundations for promotion. Charlton may not be there just yet, but he steadied the ship after coming in mid-season back in February and has led the side to a fairly strong start to the new term, all things considered.

Following Saturday's victory, Charlton sit in eighth position and are only outside the playoffs by goal difference, which they could change with a trip to sixth-placed Stockport County after the international break on October 19.