Nathan Jones shares injury update on Luton Town trio ahead of West Brom test

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has revealed that whilst Sonny Bradley could be out of action for several weeks due to his current injury issue, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are both edging closer to making a return to action.

Bradley recently underwent a groin operation in an attempt to resolve this particular problem which has forced him to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s recent league fixtures.

The defender’s last appearance came during the club’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United last month.

Berry has not featured for Luton since their triumph over Swansea City due to an issue with his hamstring whilst Clark has also been a notable absentee.

After picking up 10 points from four Championship games, the Hatters suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend.

As a result of this defeat, Luton slipped to 10th in the second-tier standings.

Set to face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Hatters will move above Steve Bruce’s side in the table if they secure all three points in this particular showdown.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with the Baggies, Jones has shared an update on Bradley, Berry and Clark.

Speaking to Luton Today about this particular trio, Jones said: “Sonny’s had a minor groin op, a hernia op, so he’s a certain amount of days or maybe even weeks away.

“The others, we monitor every day and are closer.

“We haven’t got massive injuries, it’s just Luke Berry and Clark that are getting closer every day.”

The Verdict

Luton will be hoping that Bradley will be able to return to action in the not-too-distant future as he featured regularly for the club before picking up his current issue.

The defender started 16 games in a row in the Championship as the Hatters experienced a mixed run of results at this level.

Although Berry and Clark are both seemingly closer to making a return to action compared to Bradley, Jones may need to take a cautious approach with this duo in order to minimise the risk of further injury setbacks.

By calling upon the services of these aforementioned players during the closing stages of the season, Luton may be able to launch a push for a play-off place as they are currently only four points adrift of Middlesbrough who occupy sixth place in the second-tier.