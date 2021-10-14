Nathan Jones sets Luton Town recruit a personal challenge

Luton Town signed former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Elliot Thorpe in late September, with the 20-year-old turning down a new contract with the Premier League giants.

Thorpe, who departed the Premier League club in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere, has played two development games for The Hatters thus far and is yet to appear in a first-team squad.

Luton have are also set to welcome some more faces back from injury for this weekend’s match against Millwall, and whilst competition levels are already increasing, Thorpe will be striving for first-team contention as soon as possible.

22 questions about Luton Town away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

Nathan Jones said when he first arrived that the club were looking to bring him into the first team, but were going to keep him with the development squad initially.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones has set the young midfielder the challenge of taking the Championship by storm: “He’s settled quickly, trust me on that one.

“He’s confident, whether that’s on the pitch or off it, but you’d expect that coming from Tottenham. It’s just now, can he get to a level where we are trusting him and relying on him to win Championship games.”

The verdict

Given the interest, and the higher-level interest in Thorpe, Luton have certainly added a real exciting talent into their ranks, and the 20-year-old has every chance of going on to tear up the Championship.

Jones is seemingly gradually building him up to first-team level and it may take a while for Luton fans to see him at senior level, but it will be no shock to see him shine when that day comes.

Equally, a first-team appearance might be sooner than that, given his talent, desire to play first-team football, and how impressed Jones has been since joining the club.