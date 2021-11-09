Nathan Jones sets exciting Luton Town target involving Power Court

Luton Town currently find themselves two points outside the Championship play-offs and will be hoping to remain in and amongst the top six as the season progresses.

The Hatters finished 12th last time out, and whilst that represented a huge achievement for Nathan Jones’ side, the ambitious nature of the Welshman means that he will be striving for an even better finish this time around.

With the Bedfordshire club certainly succeeding on the pitch, they are also nearing a start on their new ground, Power Court.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Luton Town’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 1. What nationality is Jean-Louis Valois? Belgian French Austrian Swiss

The club’s CEO, Gary Sweet, confirmed in an interview with the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust yesterday evening that they hope the new ground will be completed by 2024.

Jones was also in the hot seat in yesterday’s interview and delivered both his 10-year and three-year target for Luton: “10 years time we’d like to be an established PL side. In 3 years we hope to be in Power Court and a PL side and each year from then a sustainable PL side.”

The verdict

Jones has every right to be optimistic and ambitious with Luton because of everything he has helped the club achieve thus far.

He has helped progress Luton into a lower half League Two team into a side who have play-off aspirations in the Championship, in just five-and-a-half years.

However, the largest step by far will be winning promotion from this division and establishing themselves as a Championship club, but that is well within the realms of possibility.

The Hatters are managing to improve their position on the pyramid each year under Jones, and with the ambition that the club holds, it will be no surprise to an improvement on last season’s mid-table finish.