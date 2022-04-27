Nathan Jones set fire to a ping pong table in a bid to change the culture at Luton

Nathan Jones has revealed how he decided to set fire to a table tennis table in a bid to try and help change the culture at Luton Town and set them on their path to success.

The Hatters have enjoyed a superb rise under Jones, in two separate spells, and now find themselves a matter of points away from the play-offs to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

It’s an incredible job that he has done and, speaking to talkSPORT, he revealed the lengths at which he has gone to try and set the right environment at the club to breed success.

Indeed, he was asked whether it was true he set fire to a table tennis table as the players were too concerned with that rather than playing football, and he had this to say:

“We had to smash it up first to get it flammable, and once it was flammable we put it to good use.

“We did it at the end of the season, we let the season go and we said how do we change the culture and the evironment, we recruited different individuals. The table tennis room was a table tennis room but we changed it to a prehab studio.

“We started to get a different kind of player, the prehab studio was more conducive than the table tennis table.

“I’m all for recreation, but at the time that was taking precedent over the real business.”

The Verdict

This does sound like a kind of Nathan Jones thing to do in all truth.

He’ll stop at nothing to try and achieve success for Luton Town and it’s great to see the club looking to get into the Premier League.

It’ll be some achievement if they can do it, but given what they have done before you’d back them to get over the line.

