Nathan Jones sends Luton Town message after heavy defeat to rivals Watford

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones apologised to the fans after his side were beaten 4-0 by Watford, as he also confirmed there had been an illness spread in the squad.

The Hatters were unbeaten in five ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road but they were second best from the start against Slaven Bilic’s side, who eventually ran out comfortable winners.

As you would expect, the manner of the defeat to their rivals hurt the fans and Jones felt they deserved an apology when speaking to the club’s media after the game, as he also revealed a problem that had impacted them in the build up.

“Today we got decimated by an illness bug. We lost Henri Lansbury, we lost Luke Berry and Dan Potts. They were on the bench and even though they were named they didn’t come out. We were decimated by it, Sonny Bradley had it as well so it was right through the squad and today we looked lacklustre.

“I’m really disappointed and really gutted. I apologise to the fans for what they have had to go through today. It is the last place we wanted to come to (and lose).”

What nationality are these 18 ex-Luton Town players?

1 of 18 Yaser Kasim Iraq Syria Australia India

The verdict

This was a tough afternoon for Luton and you have to appreciate the honesty from Jones with his apology to the support.

Clearly, they didn’t have the best build up in terms of the issues in the squad and if you aren’t at it against anyone in this league, but especially a talented Watford side, you’re going to lose.

So, this will hurt and it was a blow but in the bigger picture Luton are still in a decent position and they will hope to bounce back against Sunderland next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.