Nathan Jones sends emotional Luton Town message after Southampton switch confirmed

Nathan Jones has thanked all connected to Luton Town after he left the club to join Southampton.

It became apparent very quickly that the south coast outfit had identified the Hatters chief as their number one target to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl after he was sacked on Monday.

Things moved quickly and Jones held talks with the Saints yesterday before accepting the offer and becoming their new boss this morning.

And, in a message sent via Luton’s official site, the 49-year-old explained just how difficult it was to leave for a second time.

“I love everyone and everything about Luton, even from my brief spell as a player, and it’s really difficult to explain how to leave something special, it has to be for something extra special. There have been a number of opportunities to leave, but I never considered them in any way. This just seemed like too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I want to thank every Luton fan for the messages they’ve sent me, because 99 per cent have been really understanding. Believe me, it has been tough for me to take the decision to leave and at the moment I feel homesick, because I’m coming away from places that I’ve loved and known for so long, leaving so many good friends, and so many people I genuinely care about.”

The verdict

This will have been a real tough decision for Jones but ultimately the appeal of Southampton and the top-flight was too much.

Whilst a small number of Luton fans won’t be happy with him going again, most will understand why he made the decision and they will also recognise the outstanding job he has done at Kenilworth Road over the years.

So, this message is a nice touch and it will be interesting to see how he copes under the spotlight that comes with the Premier League.

