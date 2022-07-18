Nathan Jones reveals outcome of former Nottingham Forest defender’s trial at Luton Town

Nathan Jones has confirmed that Luton Town will not be offering a contract to former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes after a trial period with the Hatters, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

The 22-year-old featured at centre-back for the Championship club in their first friendly of this pre-season, a 3-0 victory over local club Hitchin Town.

Progressing through the academy ranks in Portgual, Fernandes continued his development with Nottingham Forest, arriving at The City Ground in 2020.

Despite actively looking to recruit a central defender for the new campaign, Fernandes will not be offered a permanent deal with the Bedfordshire outfit.

Speaking to Luton Today about Fernandes and his trial spell with the Hatters, Nathan Jones said: “That’s someone we haven’t pursued after.

“He did really well for us, but maybe not the right time to bring him in at the minute.”

The verdict

Operating as a right-sided centre-back for the Hatters against the Canaries early in pre-season, Fernandes put in a strong enough performance and could be a strong addition at other clubs within the Football League.

A defender that looked dominant in his defensive duels, both on the ground and aerially, the Hatters may be looking to bring in someone who is more progressive.

Considering that Kal Naismith has departed, a left-footed defender who can carry the ball well would be the ideal route for Jones and Co. to take.

Already possessing the likes of Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Gabe Osho, in regards to playing in a right-sided or central defensive role, there is perhaps more scope to recruit a left-sided option.