Nathan Jones reveals more on the situation with Fred Onyedinma at Luton Town

Fred Onyedinma missed out on Luton Town’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, whilst Amari’i Bell and Elijah Adebayo were also ruled out of the clash.

Nathan Jones has since confirmed in an interview with Luton Today that the former Wycombe Wanderers winger has suffered ligament damage.

Likening Onyedinma’s injury to the one Allan Campbell suffered against Blackburn on Saturday in regard to the overall damage, the Scotsman was forced off after an ill-timed tackle from Darragh Lenihan.

Onyedinma made a fantastic debut for The Hatters, scoring once and providing two assists, but fitness issues have prevented him from emerging as a regular starter since.

Speaking about the injuries to both Campbell and Onyedinma, Jones told Luton Today: “It’s (Campbell’s injury) ligament damage, it’s a high ankle sprain and he’s very, very fortunate, honestly, really fortunate.

“It will be a spell on the sidelines, we don’t know how long exactly, pretty similar to Fred Onyedinma’s.

“Fred’s was on the training ground, an innocuous one, whereas that was slightly different, so we’ll just have to wait on them.”

The verdict

Onyedinma has been unable to follow up his dream debut with consistent game time.

Starring on the opening day of the season against Peterborough United, he has only been able to start twice since.

The 24-year-old is an exciting addition for The Hatters, with his change of pace and subsequent end product already causing lots of problems in the Championship, and for that reason, Luton will be hoping that he will be back fit as soon as possible.

Luton still have other options in the left-wing role he will be vacating, with Carlos Mendes Gomes and Dion Pereira providing youthful options for Jones to ponder over, whilst it remains to be seen whether Admiral Muskwe is fit.