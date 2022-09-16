Nathan Jones reveals Luton Town stance on potential free agent signings

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones might have his eye on a few potential free agent deals, with the boss telling Luton Today that he has ‘kept a place open’ in his team just in case of any potential move.

The club were outstanding last year under the leadership of Jones, with the side climbing into the top six despite their modest budget. They couldn’t quite get over the line but will be hoping to go again this campaign.

So far, it hasn’t transpired that way though for Luton. They’re currently 18th in the standings, with just two wins from their opening nine fixtures.

They also haven’t won in either of their last two games, being beaten by Wigan and drawing with Coventry.

Jones then might feel his squad could do with another potential option somewhere to help them start to turn the tide in their favour

. In order to do so, the manager has now left an extra space in his squad list, just in case he fancies adding another free agent into the mix.

There are a few options out there still – the experienced Danny Drinkwater doesn’t have a team yet and Sol Bamba doesn’t either – so the Hatters’ boss could fancy a move at some point for another player.

He now has the ability to do so, having left room in his squad and speaking to Luton Today, it appears as though a move might be on the cards for the Kenilworth Road outfit.

Speaking about it, Jones said: “We just kept our options open, we went with what we felt we needed. We have Louie Watson, who is 21, so is under the threshold and doesn’t count as one, but we have him in the squad, so we’ve got 24 in terms of bodies and numbers.

“We want to keep one place open for something to come in, we’d like to do that.”

The Verdict

Nathan Jones has proven his mettle as a manager at this level so far and he has absolutely earned the trust of Luton supporters across the world.

It means that, even with this bad start to the new season, there is no pressure on the manager.

After the work he has done in getting the Hatters into the play-offs and at the right end of the table, he has earned some breathing room and has earned the backing of the fans.

It means that they likely would trust him to make the right call over a potential transfer or free agent move too.

Leaving an extra space in the squad suggests that he must feel another option coming to the team could be beneficial to the side and there are certainly the player options out there for the club.

He might opt not to sign anyone once he has a look around but at least he has given himself the room to bring in an extra body if it’s needed.