Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones identified four factors behind his side’s late 2-1 win over Peterborough United.

With a penalty apiece from Matt Gooden and Malik Mothersille seeing scores level heading into the final moments at the Valley, Charlton found an 89th-minute winner via Macaulay Gillesphey.

Peterborough played the final 30 minutes down a man following Emmanuel Fernandez’s red card, with Charlton eventually able to use their one-man advantage.

Jones felt that the Addicks’ willingness to fight until the final whistle highlighted not only their mentality and fitness levels, but also the quality in depth his side possesses, with the Charlton boss pointing to “game changers” off the bench.

Athletic made three changes whilst searching for a winner, with substitute Alex Gilbert producing the cross for Gillesphey to head home.

The Welshman told Charlton's official website: “It's a mentality to keep going.

“I want us to instil that and to get late goals shows that we have that mentality and that we have the fitness levels.

“Then there is also other things – like quality and also the game changers in the squad that can come on and do that (change the game).”

Jones: Charlton were "dominant"

Former Southampton boss Jones felt that his side had controlled proceedings throughout the contest, although he conceded that Peterborough had the better of the opening exchanges.

After withstanding early pressure from their guests, Charlton went on to dominate possession, keeping 64% of the ball at the Valley.

Jones’ only complaint was that his side could not find the breakthrough whilst on top in the first half, instead opening scores via Gooden’s penalty early into the second period.

According to fotmob.com, Peterborough goalkeeper Jed Steer made six stops to deny Charlton, with the hosts getting off 19 shots during the game.

“I'm delighted with the win,” commented Jones.

“We were pretty dominant for long periods of the game.

“I thought after about the first three or four minutes, we settled down and we were dominant.

“Then we had a lot of chances, their keeper pulled off some great saves. We missed chances and we needed to score them really when we were on top, but we didn't and we came in 0-0 at half-time.

“We got the first goal and then we didn't really kick on and that's probably the only disappointment.”

Jones grateful for “unorthodox” winner

With scores locked at 1-1, Charlton kept pressure on the Peterborough goal in hope of finding a winner.

That pressure eventually told when centre-back Gillesphey was found towards the back post at a corner, his placed header sending the Valley into raptures.

It was just Gillesphey’s second goal of his Charlton career, the defender having joined from Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle in January 2024.

However, Jones was nonplussed about the source of the goal, stating that his side had to find any way to win at this point of the campaign.

Jones continued: “It's pleasant to score late, we kept going.

“It's not like we were lucky because you've had 19 shots, eight on target with three clear cut chances and it should have been in terms of the chances we created.

“At this stage of the season you'll take any three points you can.

“We deserved the three points, but we had to wait till very late and from a probably unorthodox source to do that.”

Charlton rise up to fifth in the League One table, leapfrogging play-off rivals Huddersfield Town.

League One Table (as of 12/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 28 31 66 2 Wycombe Wanderers 30 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 18 55 4 Stockport County 31 17 54 5 Charlton Athletic 30 11 50 6 Huddersfield Town 29 15 49

However, Huddersfield do enjoy a game in hand over the Addicks, with a win enough for the Terriers to overhaul Charlton and retake fifth place.

The Addicks are in action this weekend, when they visit league leaders Birmingham City.

Charlton won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Valley, but also suffered an EFL Cup first round defeat by the same scoreline to the Blues at the start of the campaign.