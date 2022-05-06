Nathan Jones rejects Luton Town recent suggestions ahead of Reading clash

Nathan Jones has shrugged off suggestions that Luton Town have the easiest game of the final set of Championship fixtures.

The Hatters are competing against Reading on Saturday afternoon as they look to earn a play-off place.

The London club need a win against the Royals this weekend to ensure their place inside the top six.

Middlesbrough and Millwall are breathing down their necks, two and three points behind respectively.

But Jones has claimed that his side’s home game against 21st place Reading is the most difficult game of the lot, with all 12 games taking place simultaneously on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Boro take on Preston North End away from home, while Millwall face 2nd place Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Even Sheffield United, who are level on points with Luton and inside the top six, face league champions Fulham.

“Woah, woah, woah, it couldn’t be worse,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“It couldn’t be a nicer one? No, no, no, absolutely not.

“There are four teams for two spots, all those teams are playing sides that theoretically will have nothing to play for.

“Fulham are champions and they’ve got Sheffield United. In theory they should be on holiday.

“Bournemouth have already got promoted, Millwall should win the game because Bournemouth would have been out all week.

“Preston are on holiday looking at next year, it should be an easy one for Middlesbrough.

“Reading exactly the same, so all four, there is no easy game in the Championship, no easy game.

“Theoretically, no, you can stick theoretically, because this isn’t theoretically, this is the last day of the Championship in England.”

Luton’s opponents Reading are stuck in 21st place and have nothing to play for this weekend but pride.

Paul Ince’s side also have numerous injuries and players whose contracts are set to expire, giving the team even less incentive to perform at Kenilworth Road.

The teams all kick-off at 12.30pm on May 7.

The Verdict

Luton cannot take anything for granted when they face Reading this weekend, but that shouldn’t stop outsiders from giving their view on the difficulty of upcoming games.

The Hatters will need to be at their best with the play-offs coming into view.

Even taking victory but playing poorly shouldn’t be seen as enough as Jones’ side need to be hitting their stride coming into the most important games of the season.

Luton should have enough to earn all three points at home on Saturday, but on the final day of the campaign anything can happen.