Nathan Jones reacts to Luton Town’s 2-0 win at Hull City

Luton Town broke into the Championship play-off places ahead of the rest of this weekend’s action with an impressive 2-0 win at Hull City on Friday evening.

Henri Lansbury’s powerfully struck daisy-cutter doubled the Hatters’ lead, building on Alfie Jones’ early own goal, just before half time to give the Tigers a mountain to climb.

Hull have now lost five on the bounce, only scoring once in that period, and will be nervously looking over their shoulders as the rest of the clubs in the division face off over the next two days.

Luton have been building promisingly for a few weeks now and will be confident of backing up their sixth placed finish from last term.

Nathan Jones offered his thoughts on the important victory when he spoke to Sky Sports after the game.

He said: “This was a trickier game than we probably made it look.

“Changing manager can go one of two ways, it can rally them, they can have a real uplift but we didn’t give them the chance.

“First 15 minutes they had a little bit of play, but we’ve had all the chances, scored early, a wonderfully worked set play, Alan Sheehan (first team coach) has done wonderfully well in terms of that.

“We’re 2-0 up at half time but it should have been more.

“Really pleased with that second half, I think our game management was outstanding.”

Jones continues to prove himself as one of the better managers outside of the Premier League and Hatters supporters will be believing that another top six finish is achievable for them this term.

The Verdict

The Tigers were second best on their home patch this evening, despite giving some goals away that caretaker manager Andy Dawson will have been disappointed about from a defensive point of view.

It seems highly unlikely that the former Tigers defender will get the job on a full time basis, after the surprising decision to dismiss Shota Arveladze of his duties on the day of the game.

It is going to be difficult for someone to come in and have an immediate impact given the size of the squad and how long it will take a new appointment to assess what they have got.

With the likes of Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Reading starting the season strongly the Tigers may well drop into the bottom three before arresting their slide.