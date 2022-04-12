Nathan Jones reacts to Luton Town’s 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town

An untimely three game winless run has Luton Town’s play-off hopes fading a touch while Sheffield United and Middlesbrough prepare to bounce from beneath them.

The Hatters have also stumbled upon somewhat of an injury crisis at the worst possible time to further complicate their pursuit of a top six finish.

Nathan Jones’ men were beaten by top six rivals Huddersfield Town, 2-0, on Monday evening and will have to perform well in the five remaining games to grab a play-off spot.

Nathan Jones gave his reaction to the defeat and the situation amongst the squad when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We’re picking up injuries and having to make changes in the first half, missing midfield players and putting makeshift people in there, it’s catastrophic at the minute but we have to roll with the punches.

“We have Luke Berry coming back, Jordan Clark who has energy and quality and they are not quite ready to go yet.

“We’re losing people and we’ve had centre-halves who have been out but we have to contend with it.

“We’ve been the victim of our own downfall tonight.

“One if we score the penalty, it’s a different game and two, you have to defend basic situations because they didn’t have to work for them.

“Then it is a different game.”

The Hatters have performed tremendously well to put themselves in this situation and will back themselves to continue upsetting the odds.

The Verdict

Luton’s final five is as follows: Nottingham Forest at home, Cardiff City away, Blackpool at home, Fulham away and finally Reading at home.

Outside the Forest and Fulham affairs, nine points from the three kinder fixtures would give them a chance of sealing a top six finish.

Jones will be confident that his side are a match for anyone, particularly at home, and if Fulham have the league title wrapped up by the time they host Luton, the fixture arguably becomes a little easier.

Monday evening’s result was a setback, but not one that should derail their push and a positive result against Forest would put them back in the driving seat.