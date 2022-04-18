Nathan Jones raises Luton Town fitness concerns ahead of Cardiff City clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is unsure of player availability for Monday’s clash.

The Hatters face Cardiff City as the team looks to follow-up their important win against Nottingham Forest last Friday.

That win moved Jones’ side above Forest in the table to 4th place in the Championship.

But the 48-year old is unsure of the fitness levels of his players following such a quick turnaround in games.

The likes of Henri Lansbury, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Cameron Jerome and Luke Berry were all absent for the 1-0 win.

Gave Osho and Glen Rea will also both be absent as they are out for the remainder of the season through injury, and Sonny Bradley is suspended following his red card against the Reds.

That has left Jones unsure of his team going into the game with the Bluebirds.

“It’s game to game, it’s day to day and it’s crazy,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“We’ve lost some big players, we’ve got eight central midfield players out, so that really, really doesn’t help, but we go again.

“The way everything is, the rule of not making five subs, this is where people get injured and it waters down the competition.

“We’ve had big, big injuries as we went up against Chelsea in a mammoth (FA Cup) tie and we’ve got to respect the competition as well, because you have to play your full strength, and we’re not getting any help.

“We’re told ‘you have to do this’, but we’re not going to give you any help to do that and that’s poor, that’s what I think has been real short sightedness.”

Luton go into this afternoon’s clash five points clear of 7th place Middlesbrough, but Chris Wilder’s side have a game in hand.

That means the team still needs to perform at their best to ensure they maintain their position inside the play-off places.

Opponents Cardiff have lost two of their last three league games going into Monday’s clash.

A win could see Luton move eight points clear of the chasing pack with only a handful of games left, with Wilder’s side facing play-off rivals Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

The injury concerns are piling up for Luton, but they have found a way to still grind out results.

The 1-0 over Forest was an impressive display as the team held on against intense pressure from Steve Cooper’s side in the closing stages.

That could prove to be a crucial result in Luton’s season if they do indeed make the top six places.

But gaining promotion will be extremely difficult with so many players absent from the side.