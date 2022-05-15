Nathan Jones puts pressure on Huddersfield Town ahead of Luton Town play-off decider

Nathan Jones believes the onus will be on Huddersfield Town for Monday night’s Championship play-off clash.

Luton Town will visit the John Smith Stadium with the scores level going into the second leg of this semi-final.

The winner will earn a place at Wembley to face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United to compete for a Premier League berth.

A 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Friday night means both teams still have everything to play for in this second leg.

Jones believes that Huddersfield will have to take the initiative in the game due to their home advantage.

But the Luton boss believes if his side can focus on their own game then they can progress to the end of season clash in London.

“It’s all-square and the onus will be on them to win the game at home so let’s see where we are,” said Jones, via the BBC.

“Don’t be crazy with the atmosphere of the game and be focussed in what happens on the pitch because it’s football.

“The more we concentrate on the detail can help us to perform well and the more happiness we will give to our fans, so we need to be focussed in the things that we do – how we attack, how we defend.”

Huddersfield won the league fixture between these sides 2-0 earlier in the season, which will give the Terriers confidence going into Monday’s game.

But the first leg was a hotly contested match, with both teams having their moments of control.

The Verdict

Huddersfield will be many people’s favourites going into this clash, given their slightly better form over the season and their home advantage.

However, Luton have risen to the occasion many times this year and have proven many people wrong this season.

At 1-1, there is still everything to play for and Luton have proven a frustrating side to break down over 90 minutes.

If the Hatters can compete at their best then they will have every chance of progressing to the final.