Nathan Jones provides update on Gabe Osho’s situation at Luton Town

Luton Town defender Gabe Osho has been in great form this season having made 26 appearances for Luton this season and establishing himself as a main feature in the squad.

However, the 23-year-old was forced to come off in his side’s game against Middlesbrough last month through injury after a collision with Matt Crooks in which he fell awkwardly.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been able to confirm the severity of the issue as he told Luton Today: “Osho will be out for the season because of his hamstring injury.”

Jones went on to argue it’s the price you pay for playing with high intensity at this level and Luton are lucky with the squad they’ve got that it doesn’t leave a massive hole in their squad as he said: “It’s a real blow, because of the relentless schedule and because of injuries to other midfield players, he had to play more than we would have liked.

“When people say ‘we change the team’, if you don’t do that and we play like we do and demand like we do, they are going to pick up injuries and then they are going to be out for longer.

“When we change the team it’s not because we want to tinker, if we could play the team we knew was going to win the game, same 11 every week, then alright you want to do it, but you can’t do that in the Championship.

“It’s where you need a squad, competitiveness, a humble group that continue to work hard together and that challenge each other, that’s what we have.

“Gabe was unfortunate because he hd to go Saturday, then Wednesday against Chelsea which was a massive shift and then he had to do it again at Middlesbrough and that’s invariably what got him injured.”

Having started ten of 11 possible matches prior to suffering his injury, it was clear that Osho was coming through as a real Championship player and Jones alluded to this as he said: “He’s been absolutely outstanding, for his first full season in Championship football as a first team player.

“We told him to keep being patient, keep being patient and he’s shown that he can be excellent in a number of positions and we’re delighted he’s our player.”

The Verdict:

The news that Osho is now out for the season is a massive blow for Luton and not the news that anyone would have been hoping for especially as they go for one final big push.

That being said, it seems like Nathan Jones feels he is in a position with his squad to not feel as though they are left with a big gap and they have players available to fill in for the missing defender.

With Luton currently sat fourth in the league, they will be wanting to keep the intensity high as they go into their final seven games of the season in search of securing their play-off spot.

Their run starts at Peterborough United tonight who they will be hoping they can overcome which will help fill the squad with some confidence going forward.