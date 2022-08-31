Nathan Jones provides transfer latest at Luton Town ahead of Deadline Day

Nathan Jones has confirmed that he is looking to bring one more player to Luton Town before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow evening, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

The Luton boss has also suggested that a couple will need to be moved on temporarily to facilitate the potential arrival of one more player.

In previous conversations, Jones has spoken about looking at one more defender and that one more defensive addition would complete his summer business.

It remains to be seen what business will be conducted before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline but speaking to Luton Today after yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff City, Nathan Jones said: “There’ll be a little bit of business I’m sure as we’ve got one or two going out on loan.

“It won’t be mad business, but there’ll be something we want to bring in, maybe one going out and we’ll see where we are.”

The verdict

Assembling a strong squad already this summer, it will be interesting to see if the Hatters are able to add before the window slams shut.

The added complication in this situation is that two or three players will need to head out on loan before adding, with Jones perhaps looking for temporary homes for the likes of Dion Pereira, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe.

At this stage, Jones may have his eyes on the Premier League loan market, although the Welshman has previously expressed his desire to avoid loans if possible.

Most of the attention will be on whether Jones is able to add this final player but where the existing Luton players end up on loan is equally as interesting.