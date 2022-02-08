Nathan Jones provides Luton Town team news update ahead of Barnsley clash

Luton Town have the opportunity to secure a temporary spot in the play-off positions when they host Barnsley tonight.

The Hatters, who have made an excellent start to 2022, are continuing to surpass expectations and Nathan Jones’ side have a real chance to make further strides in their top-six pursuit.

Barnsley find themselves one a desperate run of 12 league games without a victory, and as a result, they are the current occupiers of bottom-spot in the second-tier standings.

The Hatters have been unable to win all three points against the Tykes at Kenilworth Road in Barnsley’s last three visits, which could provide Luton with that extra incentive to secure the win, should the opportunity to break into the play-offs not serve as enough motivation.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones provided an injury update ahead of tonight’s clash: “If needed, then we are able to bring those back in (Elijah Adebayo and Sonny Bradley).

“We’ll gauge it, as our front men have been in good form in terms of what we want with intensity and in our play, so we’ll see.

“We’ll make a decision on that just slightly later than now.” “It was weird because he (Berry) came on against Swansea and literally within two minutes, felt something in his hamstring. “We haven’t really pushed him and we don’t know what it was because he ended up playing for another 15 minutes. “He was our last sub, so he showed what a warrior he is to be able to do that, so it’s a little bit unfortunate really. “So him and Jordan Clark are the only two that are missing from the training group.” The verdict Berry and Clark will be big absentees for the Hatters, given that the pair bring attacking drive to the midfield areas for Luton. However, the fact that Adebayo could be returning will be a big boost for Jones and his Luton side, with his absence making the club’s recent run of form even better. Luton will be looking to take full advantage of Barnsley’s poor season, and whilst performances have not been disastrous, they have struggled to create meaningful chances. Luton will be eager to jump into the play-off positions, although, it will be short-lived as the fixtures tomorrow will more than likely result in the Hatters dropping out again.