Nathan Jones provides Luton Town squad update ahead of Millwall clash

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has expressed his relief as he nears a full-strength squad for the visit to Millwall, as per a report from Luton Today.

The Hatters, who only on rare occasions have neared a fully-fit squad, currently sit 13 in the Championship table and will be hoping to correct a rather poor record at The Den on Saturday.

Admiral Muskwe and Allan Campbell have both been sidelined in recent weeks after they had suffered injuries at Blackburn Rovers, but the pair featured in a development game friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Admitting that both have made excellent progress in their return to fitness whilst speaking to Luton Today, Jones addressed the situation of the squad as a whole: “So we’re in good shape, it’s been a good couple of weeks.

“One or two are not quite ready, ready if you like, but everyone’s back, everyone’s had good sessions in the two weeks so we’re in a much better place.”

The 48-year-old also spoke about the progress of Tom Lockyer: “At regular points with Tom, we have to do certain things, whether that’s a period of rest or an injection, for example, one of those, we gave him an injection.

“We’re in regular contact with Wales and if he wasn’t going to be a big part of what they were doing in the two games then it was OK to pull him out.

“He didn’t train for the first week but he’s eased himself back in and has had Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday back training with us.”

Fred Onyedinma has also missed a lot of football since making his summer move from Wycombe Wanderers, but Jones provided a positive update about his progression: “He’s back, we’ve got pretty much a clean bill of health.

“One or two probably won’t be ready for Saturday, in terms of exposing them to a game of the magnitude of Millwall away, but they are ready, they are training and they are ready for when they’re called upon.

“An extra day today and tomorrow, then the weekend, they’ll be even more ready for Tuesday.

“We’re in a decent place in terms of the squad, so we’re happy.”

The verdict

Luton were performing very well with several key player missing, meaning that Jones will be very optimistic about what is to come from his team.

He will also be in no rush to integrate players back into the squad that are perhaps not quite ready, as he has trusted certain players to fill those roles, and they have done that admirably.

As a result, competition levels in the squad have increased, and Onyedinma who previously looked undroppable will now have to work exceptionally hard to face his former side on Saturday.