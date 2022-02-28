Nathan Jones provides Luton Town injury update ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash

Luton Town host Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, with the Hatters starting 2022 in excellent form.

Tests do not come much tougher than an outing against the Champions of Europe and Club World Cup winners, however, Nathan Jones’ side will be hoping that a hostile Kenilworth Road could play a part in competing with the Blues.

Luton travelled to Chelsea in last year’s fourth round of the competition, with Chelsea running out as 3-1 winners, with Covid-19 restrictions continuing to prevent fans from attending.

Speaking to FLW about the fitness of the squad ahead of Wednesday night’s clash, Jones first addressed Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo, with the duo both coming off during Saturday’s victory over Derby County: “Well Ade was just a knock, and Henri ironically enough had a knock from the West Brom game, was struggling and then Ade hit him in the exact same spot, so that’s what’s happened to him.

“So they’re just two little knocks, so we are just seeing if they can come through that.”

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu haș missed Luton’s last two Championship matches, with Jones providing a further update on the midfielder: “It was a bit of fatigue really.

“We can’t keep pushing, because if they break down, then they miss a big run-in, so we have taken the calculated decision to pull Pelly out of the firing line and give him a bit of rest, and to go from there.

“And while we are picking up results, it is so much easier to do that, because other people are stepping up and stepping in.”

Jones also addressed the current situations of midfield trio, Robert Snodgrass, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark, with the latter two missing Luton’s recent run of good form.

When asked if they were ready for a return, the 48-year-old said: “Yeah, and timely as well.

“Snodgrass is days further ahead, Berry is days further ahead, Clark, you’d never think he’d been out.

“We’ve got to manage them well because as I’ve said, we’ve got 14 huge, huge games to go.”

The verdict

Given Luton’s ability to defy expectations in recent years, the Hatters will be confident that they can really challenge the Blues.

Knowing that Adebayo and Lansbury only suffered knocks when they came off at the weekend will be reassuring for fans, whilst it will also be interesting to see if Mpanzu will be fit enough for contention.

The fact that the more attacking-incline midfield duo of Berry and Clark are also back in training is another big boots for the Hatters, in what is proving to be an extremely competitive squad.

Snodgrass is also appearing to make good progress since arriving at Kenilworth Road on Friday, with it being unknown when he will be deemed ready to go.