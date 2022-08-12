Nathan Jones provides Luton Town fitness update ahead of Preston North End clash

Starting the new Championship campaign with two draws, Luton Town will be eager to pick up their first three points tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters welcome Preston North End to Kenilworth Road, who like the Bedfordshire club, have also picked up two points from their opening two games.

Bolstering the squad considerably during this summer, it remains to be seen exactly who will make the cut when Nathan Jones has to finalise his 25-man squad.

Providing an injury update first on summer signing Alfie Doughty whilst in conversation with The Lutonian, Jones said: “Alfie had a few issues last year with hamstring, so we’ve got to be very careful with him.

“We’ve given him a pre-season where he’s had a base bit of work, he’s had a little minor issue with that and then we’ve got to make sure that we build it and rectify that, and then bring him back in when it’s safe to do so.

“That’s all it is really, but he’s a very high-speed athlete, really potent, so we have to make sure that we build that up as there are certain deficiencies there that we need to rectify before we can give him a run of games, but we’ve always been prepared to do that.”

Proceeding to address the situation of Fred Onyedinma, who has missed out on Luton’s first two matches, Jones added: “He’s closer, he’s one of those who was left over from last year, he contributed a bit in pre-season, but he didn’t feel quite right, so we just had to take him back, strip him back basically and build him up, and he’s a lot closer now.

“He had an injury, came back quickly from a groin, just a tight groin and then pulled his hamstring, so it was a real tough one for us as he was just gathering a bit of momentum as well.

“So, he’s had an unfortunate year, but sometimes that can happen in your first year, what we’re looking for now is a bit more continuity.”

The verdict

It is a difficult situation for Jones, who will be eager to welcome Doughty back into the side, after what was an impressive pre-season.

However, being a player that the Welshman has tracked for quite some time, he knows full well that he cannot rush him back into the side.

Onyedinma is in a similar position, with the winger also enduring his fair share of injury problems during the last campaign.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man has proven to be an exciting attacking option for Jones to call upon, and whilst he will be a massive boost when fully fit, Jones has no need to rush his recovery.