Nathan Jones provides latest Luton Town injury update

Accumulating nine points from their opening eight games of this Championship campaign, it has been a slower start than most would have expected for Luton Town.

Of course, still in the opening stages of this campaign, not much can be taken from what has happened thus far.

Jones managed to bolster his squad during the summer, with the levels of quality throughout the club certainly increasing as a result.

However, last season’s injury issues have seemingly been passed over to the new campaign, with a number of integral first-teamers still out of action.

Providing an injury update whilst in conversation with Luton Today, Jones addressed the situations of Reece Burke and Alfie Doughty.

“We just didn’t take any chances with him,” Jones said about Burke.

“We’ve got real strength in the squad but he missed a game so he couldn’t play in it.

“We didn’t make a concussion sub, so there wasn’t any protocols to follow, but we just had to do our due diligence.

“It came a bit quick after the clash of heads, so we decided to leave him out, but he’s in a better position now than he was last Saturday.

“Alfie’s actually trained for a number of weeks too, we’ve just been cautious with him.”

The verdict

Burke is an important part of the team, given both his defensive and progressive abilities from the centre-back position.

The former Hull City man has a more vital role this time around as a ball carrier, following the departure of Kal Naismith, however, he has been unable to feature regularly thus far this season.

Doughty is someone that Luton fans will be excited to see playing regular football this season, with the flying left-wing-back putting in some strong displays during pre-season.

A more direct and quicker alternative to Amari’i Bell, it will be interesting to see what happens once Doughty is back to full fitness and is available for selection.