Nathan Jones pinpoints key Luton Town trait following Cardiff City victory

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has praised his side’s togetherness and resilience.

The Hatters maintained their winning form with a second half 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Monday.

That has moved Luton six points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places with only three games left to play this season.

It was a good Easter holiday weekend for Luton as they won both of their games, also winning 1-0 against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

That has put the team in a prime position to earn a top six finish for this season.

But Jones has been complimentary of his side’s hard work amid an injury crisis that has up to 10 players out of action as the campaign draws to a close.

“The games are getting tough, not just because they are Championship games but because we are losing players,” said the Luton boss, via the BBC.

“I have got 10 injuries – eight central midfield players out – we are patching everything up.

“We dug deep, we kept a clean sheet, defended our box and converted one of our chances.

“It’s the best squad I have ever seen for togetherness. I can be vociferous and demanding but they work hard and are over-achieving.”

Only die-hard Luton Town supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Have Luton Town been promoted higher or lower than twice in the last 20 years? Higher Lower

Against Cardiff, Jones’ side saw the likes of James Bree, James Shea and Fred Onyedimna added to the long list of players out on the sidelines as they were all forced off before the hour mark.

Luton will be hoping some of these players can return before the end of season promotion shootout begins next month.

The Hatters still need five points from their final three games to secure a play-off place.

Up next for Jones’ side is the visit of Blackpool on April 23.

The Verdict

Considering the side has so many players missing through injury, the last two results are really impressive.

Under immense pressure, the team held on to their 1-0 lead at home to Forest on Friday, which could prove the most important result of the regular season.

Cardiff also could’ve been a tricky affair, but the visitors plugged away at the game and got their reward with another big three points.

The team is almost over the final hurdle but just needs a couple more big performances to secure a top six finish.