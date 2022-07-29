Nathan Jones makes transfer admission as he reveals stern Luton Town stance

Ahead of the new season, Luton are having to deal with interest in Elijah Adebayo from the MLS, with Nathan Jones confirming to Luton Today that they have fielded an enquiry for him from DC United.

In the Championship last season, it was the Hatters who were one of the best sides in the league. They took the division by storm and sealed a play-off spot by finishing in sixth place.

Even though the club couldn’t quite bag a spot in the Premier League for the new campaign, they are now one of the favourites to for another play-off push ahead of the new season. However, one of the main reasons they did so well in the Championship is now also a transfer target for DC United in the MLS.

It’s Elijah Adebayo, who fired in 16 goals during the last second tier season to put Luton in such a high position and now he’s wanted in the MLS. That’s because United are now managed by Wayne Rooney, who having managed Derby, has seen plenty of the player.

However, with the player now having had an enquiry about a potential transfer from DC United, Nathan Jones has spoken out about a transfer to Luton Today and revealed he thinks the player should wait for a Premier League deal rather than one to America. If the player was to move too, it would be the first time in his career he has played outside of England.

Speaking about Adebayo and a potential transfer over to the MLS then, Jones said: “With the greatest of respect, it’s not the time for Elijah to venture to America. There’s been an enquiry, but it’s not the time. Elijah’s next step really should be looking at the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Nathan Jones and his transfer decision over Elijah Adebayo is right – the player is talented and of course Luton will want to keep hold of the player but if a deal to move to the Premier League happens, the forward would likely want to seal a transfer.

Whilst the MLS might be a solid switch for the player, it might not be the right one. DC United have a good manager in Wayne Rooney and the former Derby boss did plenty of good work with the team at Pride Park during his time there so could do the same with Adebayo.

However, the player is at a good level right now in the Championship and is arguably one of the most exciting players in the division. If the forward moves to America, it would put him more out of the public eye and could mean there is less chance of a Premier League transfer.

For now, Adebayo should stay in England with Luton and try and help them to get a promotion – and if he can, he will get to play in the Premier League having not moved to another club during this transfer window.