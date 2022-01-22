Nathan Jones makes Sheffield United squad claim as Luton prepare for Blades clash

Nathan Jones is relishing the opportunity of coming up against ‘one of the best squads in the division’ as his side takes on Sheffield United on Saturday.

This comes after a brilliant win against promotion chasing Bournemouth last weekend having been 2-0 up before going onto win the game in the 96th minute thanks to Kal Naismith.

Sheffield United will represent a tough test for Jones and the Hatters after a big display against Bournemouth, with new manager Paul Heckingbottom getting off to a steady start despite a slight stumble in recent weeks.

But that comes after being out of action for over a month after Covid related postponements.

However, Jones is taking nothing for granted as he told Luton Today: “They’ve got one of the best squads, biggest budgets, ex-Premier League, so you expect them to be right up there.

“They’ve got some fantastic players, strikers that know the level and can score at this level, midfield players that are fantastic, they’ve got defenders, they buy people, they’ve got big, big players right throughout the squad.”

Despite the wealth of talent available to Sheffield United, Jones sees it as an opportunity for his players to impress, as he added: “These are the challenges we like, we’d much rather be going to Sheffield United than Fleetwood for example and that’s with the greatest respect. It’s another great test and that’s what we want.”

Luton could close the gap to the top six with a win at Bramall Lane with the Hatters currently sat in 11th, two points ahead of Sheffield United.

The Verdict

Luton showed last week they can compete with any team in the division. Bournemouth went into the game at Kenilworth Road on the back of two straight wins, along with a wealth of talent.

Luton didn’t only compete but were better than the Cherries and Jones will be hoping for the same formula against the Blades on Saturday.

If they can find that blend again, there’s no reason why they can’t get a result and keep pushing higher up the table, even if they are facing a big challenge with this Sheffield United side.