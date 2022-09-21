Nathan Jones makes “Premier League” claim over Luton Town player

Luton Town have struggled to get going so far this season but one player who shone for the club upon his return to the starting eleven at the weekend was Henri Lansbury.

The midfielder has only managed three fixtures so far in the Championship but broke back into the first-team fold from the off against Blackburn at the weekend.

He’s struggled with injuries and fitness but managed nearly the full 90 minutes against Rovers.

He was a solid presence in the centre for the Hatters too, as the side claimed a superb 2-0 win over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side. The 31-year-old formed a good partnership in the centre of the field with Jordan Clark and now his boss Nathan Jones has told Luton Today that he was delighted to have the player back in the fold and said the midfielder is ‘Premier League quality.’

Lansbury has been with Luton since 2021 and has already played over 40 times for the club during his time there. He’s played high up the pyramid for the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Norwich and certainly has the experience and knowhow to help out a team like the Hatters that want to be near the top end of the table.

This year, the club have struggled to get the same results as they managed last time out but they looked much more like the Luton of old at the weekend. It was a fixture that was no doubt aided by the return of Lansbury and Jones was full of praise for the midfielder.

Speaking about the 31-year-old then, he said: “He was brilliant and we brought Henri in to do just that. Henri has Premier League quality and that’s what he shows. He gives you that nous and that experience and we really like him, he’s just struggled with injury.

“Now it’s about getting him fitter, stronger as we’ve got Pelly-Ruddock (Mpanzu) back, while Jordan Clark has been absolutely wonderful as a defensive midfield player, but he’s even better when you play him higher and he showed that. So we know how we play, we know what we have, and Henri came in and did wonderfully.” The Verdict Henri Lansbury has certainly proven he still has that bit of quality with Luton since his move and they will be delighted to see him back in the first-team fold now. The midfielder was superb at the weekend in helping keep the Hatters midfield secure and bag the win for Luton over a decent team in Blackburn. They haven’t had the best start to the new season but a win like the one over Rovers has proven they can still be a team at the top end of the division. Lansbury just has that extra bit of knowledge and experience that can often be vital in a team that wants promotion. It’s good to have a blend of both youth and knowhow and it can often be a winning formula, especially in the Championship and throughout the EFL. Jones will want to keep Lansbury in the first-team then now and continue to build on this weekend win.