Nathan Jones makes prediction about Steve Bruce’s future at West Brom

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has backed his West Brom counterpart Steve Bruce to turn things around at The Hawthorns.

Bruce has come under fire for the disastrous start he has endured at the start to the current campaign.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Luton means West Brom have won just one of their 13 league games so far this season, leaving them in the Championship relegation zone.

That saw a number of the club’s fans make their frustrations clear during that clash with Luton at The Hawthorns on Saturday, as the pressure remains on Bruce.

However, it now seems that Jones is still confident that Bruce is the right man to improve things for the Baggies.

Speaking about the situation Bruce finds himself in at West Brom after that game, the Luton boss was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: “I understand there’s a bit of unrest, but they’re doing it right.

“I’ve been in the same position where you’re actually playing well (but) you’re not getting results, and then people get frustrated, but these are a good side in a really false position.

“Whether you were here and watched them play last week against Swansea, they should have won the game. Against Preston in midweek, they should’ve won the game.

“It’s just one of those things at the minute, and it’s tough when you’re a manager, but Steve’s obviously a very good manager, very experienced, so they’ll turn it around.”

Bruce will be hoping he does get another chance to turn things around when the Baggies return to action with a trip to Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Unfortunately for Bruce, it feels hard to agree with Jones’ assessment here.

While there have been promising signs in their performances, football is ultimately a results business, and they have been nowhere near good enough for West Brom under Bruce.

Indeed, when you consider the quality there is in this squad, there is no doubt that the Baggies are way below where they should be, which does raise questions about why Bruce is not getting more out of them.

It also seems as though the relationship between the Baggies boss and fans is now too far gone to be rectified, meaning it does feel as though a parting of the ways may in fact be best for all concerned.