Nathan Jones makes personal admission about Luton Town’s defeat to Cardiff City

Luton Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City yesterday afternoon, with the Hatters picking up just one point from their last four games.

Rubin Colwill nodded in from six yards to push the visitors into the lead before Jordan Clark converted from inside the area to restore parity.

Luton were unable to use the momentum straight after the goal to find a winner, with Cardiff reacting better t0 Clark’s equaliser.

Sean Morrison nodded in the winner with 13 minutes left to play, diving in to head in from Ryan Giles’ enticing cross into the area.

Jones made a number of changes to his starting lineup from the Hatters’ goalless draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek, something that has left him feeling responsible for this defeat to Cardiff.

Speaking to Luton Today about yesterday’s disappointment, Nathan Jones said: “This is as embarrassed as I’ve been as a Luton manager.

“For this game, I accept full responsibility as I picked the wrong team to win a game, that was my fault. Today against Cardiff, again, I’ve picked the wrong team to win a game against them and that’s my fault.

“I’m regretting it (team selection) and I do it every time. I make the same errors and I’m learning as a manager, but I pull people out of the team that were excellent in midweek to freshen it up. I’m better off going a little bit brave, bolder in my selection process.”

Luton are now 15th in the Championship table, and return to action with a trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The verdict

Despite falling to a defeat and a draw prior to yesterday’s defeat, Luton had played quite well.

However, the Hatters were very poor against a Cardiff side who have been struggling massively this season.

Luton will be hoping to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, but face a difficult test away to Blackpool next Saturday, before hosting league leaders Fulham.

The Hatters now have a week to prepare for Blackpool away, and whilst they have been in poor form in recent weeks, Jones never seems to embark on awful form as Luton manager and will have confidence in his side that they will put it right in Lancashire.