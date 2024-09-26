Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has admitted he wants to manage boyhood club Cardiff City at some point in his career, although he reiterated he is happy in his current role.

The Bluebirds are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Erol Bulut following a dismal start to the campaign that has left them bottom of the league.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 22 Sheffield Wednesday 6 -6 4 23 Portsmouth 6 -6 3 24 Cardiff City 6 -12 1

And, the bookmakers have made Jones one of the favourites to take over, with the 51-year-old impressing with Charlton since his appointment earlier this year.

Nathan Jones discusses Cardiff City job

So far, there’s no indication whether Jones would be a candidate for the job, but he was quizzed on whether he would be interested in moving by the South London Press.

To his credit, Jones gave an honest response, as he explained his love for Cardiff having grown up watching the Welsh side, and he revealed it would be an ambition to take charge one day - but he was keen to stress he is enjoying his time at The Valley.

“When this kind of stuff comes up I’m very flattered to be linked with that. One day – I’ve made no secret and been totally open – I would like to manage Cardiff. It is my home town club – my dad lives close.

“But, right now, I have got a fantastic job and I’m at a wonderful club where I’m really, really looking to build something. So that is where we are. I won’t be disrespectful to anyone in any way. So for me it is nothing – I get on with my job day to day and I love my job here and the people I work with. I’ve asked a lot of people to buy-in to that. There is nothing to say really.

“If I had (been in contact) I’m not going to suddenly turn around and say it here, am I! There is nothing really to worry about. I’ve got a wonderful job here and I took this job for a certain reason – because I believe we can build something special.

“I make no secret about the Cardiff job, because it is my hometown club and all the affiliations I have there. One day I really, really would love to manage the football club. Right now I’m Charlton manager and I’m thoroughly enjoying the project we are building.”

Nathan Jones could be a good fit for Cardiff City

This is not what Charlton fans want to hear, but the reality is that the Cardiff hierarchy surely must be considering Jones, as he ticks a lot of boxes.

The fact he is a fan is an added bonus, but this is a manager who worked wonders taking Luton Town up the Football League, and he has created a strong unit at Charlton, who are likely to be in the mix for promotion this season if he remains in charge.

Some will point to his failures at Stoke and Southampton, but Cardiff seem a club that is more suited to what he’s about, in that he can build a team spirit, a connection with the supporters, and bring a winning mentality that they lack.

Cardiff City would have to pay to get Nathan Jones

However, prising him away from Charlton won’t be easy, and it should be said that the update also reveals that ‘significant compensation’ would be needed to get Jones out of his current contract.

So, this is one to potentially monitor over the next few days, but Jones’ only focus right now will be on Charlton, and trying to get three points at Stevenage this weekend.