Nathan Jones makes Luton Town transfer claim involving free-agent

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has admitted that he will make a decision about whether to sign Michael Hector before the next international break.

The Championship is set to pause for the start of the World Cup next month with the last league game set to take place on November 13th.

The Hatters will resume their campaign on December 10th when they head to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough.

Hector, who is currently on the lookout for a new club after being released by Fulham earlier this year, is currently training with Luton in an attempt to earn a deal at Kenilworth Road.

In what turned out to be his final season with the Cottagers, the defender was limited to just four appearances in the Championship due to the presence of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Having suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Watford last weekend, Luton will be determined to get back on track by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sunderland this weekend.

Ahead of this particular clash, Jones addressed Luton’s current stance on a move for Hector.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Hatters boss said: “He’s someone we’ve been looking at, we know he has quality, trouble is, how up to speed is he?

“We’ve wanted to bring him in just to get a gauge of where he is and once we get that then we can maybe make a decision.

“But he’s definitely a player with massive pedigree, Premier League and loads of Championship experience, so if we do decide to do something then it might be a calculated gamble.

“This is why we kept something open so that if we really needed someone then these are the types of players we can bring in.

“We’ll definitely make a decision by the international break but let’s see.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible call by Jones as by giving Hector more time to prove his worth in training, he will be able to make a calculated decision regarding whether to sign the defender.

Whereas the Jamaica international was unable to break into Fulham’s starting eleven on a regular basis last season, he has shown in the past that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during his stint at Hull City, the defender managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.04 in the 36 second-tier games that he participated in.

Providing that Luton eventually opt to hand Hector a deal, there is no reason why he cannot go on to help them achieve a relative amount of success at this level during the remainder of the campaign.