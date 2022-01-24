Nathan Jones makes Luton Town transfer admission ahead of Deadline Day

Nathan Jones has admitted that Luton Town will need to move a few on before welcoming in any new arrivals in what remains of this January transfer window, during an interview with Luton Today.

The Hatters’ winning start came to an abrupt end at Bramall Lane at the weekend, via a 2-0 defeat, with the congested nature of the Championship handing Luton an opportunity to get back to winning ways as early as tomorrow.

Luton are yet to add to the squad this month, bar recalling Peter Kioso from his loan spell at MK Dons, with the Hatters heavily linked with Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson.

Speaking to Luton Today about the fast-approaching transfer Deadline Day, Jones said: “I don’t think there will be any new additions before Tuesday (against Bristol City) as we probably have to move one or two out anyway to get in.

“We’ll only bring in if it really improves our 11, as we don’t just want numbers.

“We’ve got good numbers, people like Ade Muskwe, people like Fred (Onyedinma), people like Carlos (Mendes Gomes), have not really shown everything they can do yet.

“They’ll be big players in the second half (of the season) so realistically, rather than bringing anyone in and limit those ones, we’ll give them more time as well.”

The verdict

Luton’s lack of transfer activity this month comes after a big summer of recruitment at Kenilworth Road.

For that reason, it is no surprise that no new arrivals have touched down in Bedfordshire this month.

The Hatters do possess a fair number of players who are seemingly nowhere near regular contention in the first-team, with Danny Hylton and Dan Potts certainly in that category, whilst Glen Rea is also seeing a lack of minutes at the moment.

Jones has made a big point about adding real quality to the squad and not just bolstering the numbers, so it remains to be seen if they will welcome any new faces to the club.