Nathan Jones makes Luton Town goalkeeping admission following injury to James Shea

Nathan Jones has hinted that Luton Town might make another move for a goalkeeper on an emergency loan after James Shea came off injured against Cardiff City, in conversation with Luton Today.

A clash with defender Tom Lockyer forced the Hatters shot-stopper to come off, with Harry Isted coming on for his Championship debut.

Despite Isted representing an option who is capable for the rigours of Championship football, it would appear that the emergency loan route will be taken as a result of there not being a senior option beyond the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Luton Today about the possibility of delving into the emergency loan market once again, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s (Shea) just gone over his knee, it’s unfortunate.

“We’ve only got one goalkeeper at the minute, so I think we’re allowed to bring in an emergency.

“You can’t only have one keeper in your squad, that’s the way it is at the minute, we’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.”

The verdict

Luton have been rather unfortunate on the goalkeeping front during the second half of the season, and should the Hatters bring a new face to Kenilworth Road over the next few days, then it will mean that they have used six this season.

In early March, Luton found themselves in a similar position, opting to bring in West Brom’s Alex Palmer.

However, the Baggies goalkeeper is currently playing in a deputy role to David Button at The Hawthorns, and subsequently, another move for the 25-year-old.

It will be very interesting to see how this situation plays out for the Hatters, especially with the play-offs in sight too.