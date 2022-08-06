Nathan Jones makes Luton Town claim ahead of Burnley clash

Nathan Jones is relishing the chance for his Luton Town side to compete against one of the promotion favourites this weekend.

The Hatters face the trip to Turf Moor this afternoon as they face recently relegated Burnley.

Vincent Kompany’s side had a promising start to life in the Championship with an impressive 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

But the Luton boss believes his team will be able to challenge the Clarets to a more competitive fixture.

The 49-year old believes this weekend’s clash will be a real test of his side’s ability, but that he is hopeful his team will rise to the occasion of competing against such a talented side.

“Absolutely (it’s a tough game), the way they are buying in, the calibre of the manager and so on but it’s a Championship game,” said Jones, via Luton Today.

“There is no easy game so it will be a real test, but a really good test.

“We like to get tested at this football club because we’ve come through a lot of tests throughout our time here and this is another one.

“It’s going to be massively difficult but it’s going to be difficult for Burnley as well.”

Luton returned to action last weekend with a goalless draw at home to Birmingham City.

The Hatters will be aiming to replicate their stunning campaign last year when the team reached the play-offs with a sixth place finish.

Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against Burnley will be a real test as to the team’s credentials for being as competitive in the division again over the next 12 months.

The Verdict

Luton were so impressive last season but repeating that again over another 46 games will be very difficult.

Burnley could ultimately be good enough to win the league this season, and are certainly one of the favourites to do so.

That means the trip to Turf Moor could be one of their toughest games of the whole campaign, so it should be a good test of where the team is at the moment.

Jones may come away from this game feeling he has learnt a lot about his side, regardless of the result.

The Clarets enjoyed the lion’s share of possession at Huddersfield Town last time out, but will not be allowed as much time on the ball by the Hatters.